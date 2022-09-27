Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.17. With the company’s per share price at $138.87 changed hands at $0.62 or 0.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.71B. CAR’s last price was a discount, traded about -292.53% off its 52-week high of $545.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $107.47, which suggests the last value was 22.61% up since then. When we look at Avis Budget Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 975.16K.

Analysts gave the Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CAR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Avis Budget Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $11.48.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) trade information

Instantly CAR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 158.07 on Monday, 09/26/22 added 0.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.03%, with the 5-day performance at -9.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) is -25.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $229.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CAR’s forecast low is $150.00 with $309.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -122.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Avis Budget Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.17% over the past 6 months, a 109.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Avis Budget Group Inc. will rise 94.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.17 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Avis Budget Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $3.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.05 billion and $2.71 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 54.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 61.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Avis Budget Group Inc. earnings to increase by 300.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.40% per year.

CAR Dividends

Avis Budget Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.65% of Avis Budget Group Inc. shares while 109.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 111.55%. There are 109.70% institutions holding the Avis Budget Group Inc. stock share, with Srs Investment Management, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 38.17% of the shares, roughly 18.43 million CAR shares worth $4.85 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.07% or 7.28 million shares worth $1.92 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.27 million shares estimated at $431.86 million under it, the former controlled 4.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.10% of the shares, roughly 1.02 million shares worth around $267.26 million.