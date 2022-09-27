Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) Stock Forecast For 2022: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 2.54 million Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.39 changed hands at $0.04 or 1.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.06B. AUR’s last price was a discount, traded about -643.51% off its 52-week high of $17.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.84, which suggests the last value was 23.01% up since then. When we look at Aurora Innovation Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.27 million.

Analysts gave the Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended AUR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aurora Innovation Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Instantly AUR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.91 on Monday, 09/26/22 added 1.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.77%, with the 5-day performance at -16.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) is -1.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.4 days.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -29.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Aurora Innovation Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $5 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Aurora Innovation Inc. earnings to decrease by -212.10%.

AUR Dividends

Aurora Innovation Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 51.29% of Aurora Innovation Inc. shares while 40.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.73%. There are 40.79% institutions holding the Aurora Innovation Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.90% of the shares, roughly 55.73 million AUR shares worth $311.51 million.

SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.59% or 39.42 million shares worth $220.34 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund. With 10.67 million shares estimated at $59.65 million under it, the former controlled 1.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund held about 0.93% of the shares, roughly 6.54 million shares worth around $36.56 million.