Are PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Shares Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 4.83 million PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.25. With the company’s per share price at $26.13 changed hands at -$0.49 or -1.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.16B. PENN’s last price was a discount, traded about -212.51% off its 52-week high of $81.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.49, which suggests the last value was 2.45% up since then. When we look at PENN Entertainment Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.68 million.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) trade information

Instantly PENN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 31.93 on Monday, 09/26/22 subtracted -1.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.60%, with the 5-day performance at -16.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) is -23.60% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.37 days.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PENN Entertainment Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -37.07% over the past 6 months, a -47.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PENN Entertainment Inc. will fall -52.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -7.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.61 billion. 18 analysts are of the opinion that PENN Entertainment Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.59 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.55 billion and $1.51 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.70%. The 2022 estimates are for PENN Entertainment Inc. earnings to increase by 147.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.64% per year.

PENN Dividends

PENN Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 07.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.64% of PENN Entertainment Inc. shares while 79.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.26%. There are 79.75% institutions holding the PENN Entertainment Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.65% of the shares, roughly 19.43 million PENN shares worth $824.08 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.71% or 17.86 million shares worth $757.7 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Baron Growth Fund. With 7.46 million shares estimated at $238.29 million under it, the former controlled 4.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Growth Fund held about 3.39% of the shares, roughly 5.65 million shares worth around $239.67 million.