Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 3.67 million Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.77 changing hands around $0.09 or 13.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.52M. AEHL’s current price is a discount, trading about -415.58% off its 52-week high of $3.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 20.78% up since then. When we look at Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 27090.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 41.32K.

Analysts gave the Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AEHL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) trade information

Instantly AEHL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8600 on Monday, 09/26/22 added 13.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.36%, with the 5-day performance at 5.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) is -34.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $168.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.54% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AEHL’s forecast low is $168.00 with $168.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -21718.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -21718.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 73.70%.

AEHL Dividends

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 30.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.72% of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited shares while 7.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.28%. There are 7.94% institutions holding the Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.94% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million AEHL shares worth $0.16 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.23% or 13809.0 shares worth $18918.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.

With 13809.0 shares estimated at $11183.0 under it, the former controlled 0.23% of total outstanding shares.