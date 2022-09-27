AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE: IMPX) Gain 20.69%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 3.87 million AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.39 changed hands at $1.61 or 20.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $476.17M. IMPX’s last price was a discount, traded about -30.67% off its 52-week high of $12.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.69, which suggests the last value was 18.1% up since then. When we look at AEA-Bridges Impact Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 184.76K.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) trade information

Instantly IMPX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 12.27 on Monday, 09/26/22 added 20.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.01%, with the 5-day performance at -4.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) is -6.10% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 49100.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.64 days.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (IMPX) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. earnings to increase by 124.00%.

IMPX Dividends

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 31.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.25% of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. shares while 87.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.19%. There are 87.37% institutions holding the AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. stock share, with Taconic Capital Advisors Lp the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.72% of the shares, roughly 5.89 million IMPX shares worth $58.28 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.33% or 2.53 million shares worth $25.06 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The. With 0.77 million shares estimated at $7.67 million under it, the former controlled 1.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held about 1.09% of the shares, roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $4.32 million.