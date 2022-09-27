ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.71 million ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s per share price at $2.28 changed hands at -$0.07 or -2.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $487.71M. ADMA’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.07% off its 52-week high of $2.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 55.7% up since then. When we look at ADMA Biologics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.90 million.

Analysts gave the ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ADMA as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) trade information

Instantly ADMA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.71 on Monday, 09/26/22 subtracted -2.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 61.70%, with the 5-day performance at -11.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) is -14.93% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ADMA’s forecast low is $4.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -119.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -75.44% for it to hit the projected low.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ADMA Biologics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 39.88% over the past 6 months, a 33.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ADMA Biologics Inc. will rise 42.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 46.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 63.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $31.81 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that ADMA Biologics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $34.03 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $17.83 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 78.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.40%. The 2022 estimates are for ADMA Biologics Inc. earnings to increase by 41.60%.

ADMA Dividends

ADMA Biologics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.11% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares while 69.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.68%. There are 69.19% institutions holding the ADMA Biologics Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.09% of the shares, roughly 11.93 million ADMA shares worth $21.84 million.

Boothbay Fund Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.31% or 10.41 million shares worth $19.05 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 5.29 million shares estimated at $9.69 million under it, the former controlled 2.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.02% of the shares, roughly 3.95 million shares worth around $7.83 million.