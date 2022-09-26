Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.17 million Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.46 changed hands at -$0.15 or -5.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $272.40M. ZY’s last price was a discount, traded about -486.59% off its 52-week high of $14.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.10, which suggests the last value was 55.28% up since then. When we look at Zymergen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

Analysts gave the Zymergen Inc. (ZY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ZY as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Zymergen Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.66.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) trade information

Instantly ZY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.83 on Friday, 09/23/22 subtracted -5.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.23%, with the 5-day performance at -7.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) is -1.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZY’s forecast low is $2.60 with $2.60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -5.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zymergen Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.12% over the past 6 months, a 38.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zymergen Inc. will rise 31.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -19.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.28 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Zymergen Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $3.2 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Zymergen Inc. earnings to decrease by -82.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.30% per year.

ZY Dividends

Zymergen Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 12.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.27% of Zymergen Inc. shares while 61.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.10%. There are 61.01% institutions holding the Zymergen Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 25.50% of the shares, roughly 26.61 million ZY shares worth $65.47 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.07% or 4.19 million shares worth $10.31 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 7.59 million shares estimated at $18.67 million under it, the former controlled 7.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.79% of the shares, roughly 1.84 million shares worth around $4.54 million.