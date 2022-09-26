XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 12.29 million XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.68 changing hands around $0.97 or 7.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.83B. XPEV’s current price is a discount, trading about -284.54% off its 52-week high of $56.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.86, which suggests the last value was 12.4% up since then. When we look at XPeng Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 22.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.20 million.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

Instantly XPEV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 16.44 on Friday, 09/23/22 added 7.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -72.76%, with the 5-day performance at -5.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) is -28.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.92 days.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the XPeng Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -53.14% over the past 6 months, a -344.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for XPeng Inc. will fall -36.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -35.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 95.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.05 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that XPeng Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.55 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $533.87 million and $900.06 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 97.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 72.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for XPeng Inc. earnings to increase by 7.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -8.73% per year.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.79% of XPeng Inc. shares while 35.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.52%. There are 35.90% institutions holding the XPeng Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.08% of the shares, roughly 20.22 million XPEV shares worth $557.76 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.97% or 19.48 million shares worth $537.35 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 8.49 million shares estimated at $269.46 million under it, the former controlled 1.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.05% of the shares, roughly 6.86 million shares worth around $168.8 million.