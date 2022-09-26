Will W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) In 2022 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 3.32 million W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.13. With the company’s per share price at $5.19 changed hands at -$0.51 or -8.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $816.02M. WTI’s last price was a discount, traded about -73.6% off its 52-week high of $9.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.97, which suggests the last value was 42.77% up since then. When we look at W&T Offshore Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.45 million.

Analysts gave the W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended WTI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. W&T Offshore Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.33.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) trade information

Instantly WTI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -21.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.67 on Friday, 09/23/22 subtracted -8.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 60.68%, with the 5-day performance at -21.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) is -25.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.62 days.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for W&T Offshore Inc. will rise 1,550.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 54.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $228.2 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that W&T Offshore Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $219.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $122.04 million and $133.95 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 87.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 63.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.50%. The 2022 estimates are for W&T Offshore Inc. earnings to decrease by -210.50%.

WTI Dividends

W&T Offshore Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 01 and March 07.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.38% of W&T Offshore Inc. shares while 42.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.30%. There are 42.85% institutions holding the W&T Offshore Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.30% of the shares, roughly 10.43 million WTI shares worth $39.86 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.78% or 6.83 million shares worth $26.1 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.78 million shares estimated at $33.63 million under it, the former controlled 5.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.94% of the shares, roughly 2.77 million shares worth around $10.59 million.