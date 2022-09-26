Why To Invest In Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.84 million Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.74 changed hands at -$0.13 or -1.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.05B. CANO’s current price is a discount, trading about -65.9% off its 52-week high of $14.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.81, which suggests the last value was 56.41% up since then. When we look at Cano Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.78 million.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) trade information

Instantly CANO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 33.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.54 on Friday, 09/23/22 subtracted -1.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.45%, with the 5-day performance at 33.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) is 26.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.57 days.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cano Health Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 32.19% over the past 6 months, a 74.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cano Health Inc. will rise 44.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 77.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $718.66 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Cano Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $745.62 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 51.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for Cano Health Inc. earnings to increase by 75.20%.

CANO Dividends

Cano Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 09.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.95% of Cano Health Inc. shares while 73.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.98%. There are 73.48% institutions holding the Cano Health Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 13.44% of the shares, roughly 31.16 million CANO shares worth $270.33 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.97% or 16.16 million shares worth $140.19 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. With 6.72 million shares estimated at $58.29 million under it, the former controlled 2.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held about 2.57% of the shares, roughly 5.95 million shares worth around $51.62 million.