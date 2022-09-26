Why CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.68 million CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.25. With the company’s per share price at $4.05 changed hands at -$0.82 or -16.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $176.09M. CAMP’s last price was a discount, traded about -163.7% off its 52-week high of $10.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.90, which suggests the last value was 3.7% up since then. When we look at CalAmp Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 769.78K.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) trade information

Instantly CAMP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.31 on Friday, 09/23/22 subtracted -16.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.63%, with the 5-day performance at -19.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) is -32.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.71 days.

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CalAmp Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.52% over the past 6 months, a -225.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CalAmp Corp. will fall -137.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $68.94 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that CalAmp Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2022 will be $71.54 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.00%. The 2022 estimates are for CalAmp Corp. earnings to decrease by -43.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.00% per year.

CAMP Dividends

CalAmp Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 20 and April 25.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.44% of CalAmp Corp. shares while 92.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.52%. There are 92.23% institutions holding the CalAmp Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 15.30% of the shares, roughly 5.53 million CAMP shares worth $40.43 million.

Trigran Investments Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.86% or 3.57 million shares worth $26.07 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Royce Opportunity Fund. With 2.54 million shares estimated at $10.57 million under it, the former controlled 7.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held about 2.95% of the shares, roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $7.8 million.