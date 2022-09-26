What Is The Performance Outlook For SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 1.01 million SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.35. With the company’s per share price at $25.10 changed hands at -$1.92 or -7.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $602.65M. SBOW’s last price was a discount, traded about -98.84% off its 52-week high of $49.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.00, which suggests the last value was 24.3% up since then. When we look at SilverBow Resources Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 520.26K.

Analysts gave the SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SBOW as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SilverBow Resources Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.05.

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) trade information

Instantly SBOW was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -23.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 32.17 on Friday, 09/23/22 subtracted -7.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.30%, with the 5-day performance at -23.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) is -45.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SBOW’s forecast low is $58.00 with $105.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -318.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -131.08% for it to hit the projected low.

SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SilverBow Resources Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.91% over the past 6 months, a 160.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 34.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SilverBow Resources Inc. will rise 169.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 72.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $181 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that SilverBow Resources Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $224.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $99.25 million and $151.35 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 82.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 48.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -37.90%. The 2022 estimates are for SilverBow Resources Inc. earnings to increase by 124.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

SBOW Dividends

SilverBow Resources Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 07.

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.20% of SilverBow Resources Inc. shares while 103.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.77%. There are 103.45% institutions holding the SilverBow Resources Inc. stock share, with Strategic Value Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 20.07% of the shares, roughly 4.48 million SBOW shares worth $112.36 million.

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.89% or 1.76 million shares worth $44.18 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.65 million shares estimated at $16.32 million under it, the former controlled 2.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.46% of the shares, roughly 0.33 million shares worth around $8.16 million.