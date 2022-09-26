What Is The Performance Outlook For Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 1.66 million Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.60 changed hands at -$0.15 or -8.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $178.96M. PBTS’s last price was a discount, traded about -38.12% off its 52-week high of $2.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 84.38% up since then. When we look at Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

Analysts gave the Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PBTS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information

Instantly PBTS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.2100 on Friday, 09/23/22 subtracted -8.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 206.10%, with the 5-day performance at 10.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) is 15.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PBTS’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -337.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -337.5% for it to hit the projected low.

PBTS Dividends

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.18% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares while 1.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.20%. There are 1.58% institutions holding the Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.70% of the shares, roughly 0.78 million PBTS shares worth $0.28 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.51% or 0.23 million shares worth $83112.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.77 million shares estimated at $0.26 million under it, the former controlled 1.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 22594.0 shares worth around $7681.0.