Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (NASDAQ: BBIG) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 6.06 million Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.22. With the company’s per share price at $0.89 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $188.64M. BBIG’s last price was a discount, traded about -592.13% off its 52-week high of $6.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.67, which suggests the last value was 24.72% up since then. When we look at Vinco Ventures Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.77 million.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information

Instantly BBIG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0300 on Friday, 09/23/22 subtracted -0.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.92%, with the 5-day performance at -15.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) is -12.58% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 36.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.74 days.

BBIG Dividends

Vinco Ventures Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 22.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.84% of Vinco Ventures Inc. shares while 22.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.63%. There are 22.34% institutions holding the Vinco Ventures Inc. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.67% of the shares, roughly 6.22 million BBIG shares worth $19.9 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.37% or 5.53 million shares worth $17.7 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.1 million shares estimated at $5.66 million under it, the former controlled 1.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.58% of the shares, roughly 3.68 million shares worth around $11.77 million.