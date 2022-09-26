Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 1.51 million Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.75. With the company’s per share price at $0.92 changed hands at -$0.09 or -8.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $189.78M. VSTM’s last price was a discount, traded about -258.7% off its 52-week high of $3.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.92. When we look at Verastem Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Analysts gave the Verastem Inc. (VSTM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VSTM as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Verastem Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) trade information

Instantly VSTM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -21.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1800 on Friday, 09/23/22 subtracted -8.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.00%, with the 5-day performance at -21.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) is -31.67% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.74 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VSTM’s forecast low is $5.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -769.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -443.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Verastem Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.01% over the past 6 months, a -7.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Verastem Inc. will fall -10.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.40% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Verastem Inc. earnings to increase by 7.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.74% per year.

VSTM Dividends

Verastem Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 16 and March 21.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.97% of Verastem Inc. shares while 64.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.71%. There are 64.08% institutions holding the Verastem Inc. stock share, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.48% of the shares, roughly 26.99 million VSTM shares worth $38.05 million.

BVF Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.72% or 19.97 million shares worth $28.16 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund. With 5.2 million shares estimated at $7.34 million under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund held about 1.79% of the shares, roughly 3.34 million shares worth around $3.88 million.