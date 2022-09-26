Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 14.38 million Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.12. With the company’s per share price at $3.28 changed hands at -$0.27 or -7.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.23B. UEC’s last price was a discount, traded about -101.22% off its 52-week high of $6.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.34, which suggests the last value was 28.66% up since then. When we look at Uranium Energy Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.64 million.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Instantly UEC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.92 on Friday, 09/23/22 subtracted -7.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.09%, with the 5-day performance at -15.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) is -23.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 48.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.69 days.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Uranium Energy Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.43% over the past 6 months, a 57.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Uranium Energy Corp. earnings to increase by 11.80%.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 26 and October 31.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.79% of Uranium Energy Corp. shares while 46.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.90%. There are 46.06% institutions holding the Uranium Energy Corp. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 10.50% of the shares, roughly 30.06 million UEC shares worth $98.59 million.

Alps Advisors Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.42% or 21.25 million shares worth $69.69 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. With 20.95 million shares estimated at $68.7 million under it, the former controlled 7.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF held about 6.01% of the shares, roughly 17.2 million shares worth around $56.42 million.