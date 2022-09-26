United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ: USEA): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.84 million United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.98 changed hands at $0.23 or 13.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.50M. USEA’s last price was a discount, traded about -352.02% off its 52-week high of $8.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.80, which suggests the last value was 59.6% up since then. When we look at United Maritime Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.46 million.
United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA) trade information
Instantly USEA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0420 on Friday, 09/23/22 added 13.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.72%, with the 5-day performance at 18.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA) is 27.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.
Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now
While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.
Sign up here to get your free report now. .
Sponsored
United Maritime Corporation (USEA) estimates and forecasts
The 2022 estimates are for United Maritime Corporation earnings to increase by 98.90%.
USEA Dividends
United Maritime Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.
United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.00% of United Maritime Corporation shares while 6.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.91%.