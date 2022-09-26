Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.42 million Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.41. With the company’s per share price at $1.75 changed hands at -$0.18 or -9.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $82.79M. TRVI’s last price was a discount, traded about -167.43% off its 52-week high of $4.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.46, which suggests the last value was 73.71% up since then. When we look at Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Analysts gave the Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TRVI as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) trade information

Instantly TRVI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -46.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.3700 on Friday, 09/23/22 subtracted -9.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 123.73%, with the 5-day performance at -46.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) is -52.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TRVI’s forecast low is $8.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -585.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -357.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Trevi Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.17% over the past 6 months, a 56.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. will rise 61.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 53.60% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 18.10%.

TRVI Dividends

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 14.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.99% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares while 75.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.46%. There are 75.49% institutions holding the Trevi Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 26.59% of the shares, roughly 11.37 million TRVI shares worth $19.9 million.

Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.28% or 4.82 million shares worth $8.44 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2022 were SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Tax Managed Small/Mid Cap Fund and SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Small Cap Fund. With 0.32 million shares estimated at $0.57 million under it, the former controlled 0.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Small Cap Fund held about 0.36% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $0.27 million.