Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 3.26 million Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.25. With the company’s per share price at $0.11 changed hands at $0.0 or 1.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.59M. TMBR’s last price was a discount, traded about -754.55% off its 52-week high of $0.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.09, which suggests the last value was 18.18% up since then. When we look at Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.18 million.

Analysts gave the Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TMBR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) trade information

Instantly TMBR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1180 on Friday, 09/23/22 added 1.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.55%, with the 5-day performance at -4.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) is 4.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TMBR’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -809.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -809.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -68.03% over the past 6 months, a 14.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 95.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 95.50% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $150k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $150k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 72.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 72.60%.

TMBR Dividends

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 14 and November 18.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.77% of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 1.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.47%. There are 1.43% institutions holding the Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.89% of the shares, roughly 1.17 million TMBR shares worth $0.13 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.19% or 0.12 million shares worth $13305.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 0.9 million shares estimated at $0.1 million under it, the former controlled 0.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.23% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $16525.0.