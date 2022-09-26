StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.37 million StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.28. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.31 changing hands around $0.04 or 0.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.69B. STNE’s current price is a discount, trading about -339.1% off its 52-week high of $40.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.81, which suggests the last value was 26.85% up since then. When we look at StoneCo Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.16 million.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) trade information

Instantly STNE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.30 on Friday, 09/23/22 added 0.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.02%, with the 5-day performance at 2.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) is -6.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.74 days.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the StoneCo Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.40% over the past 6 months, a 591.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for StoneCo Ltd. will fall -25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 166.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 93.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $474.61 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that StoneCo Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $510.48 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $263.83 million and $364.65 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 79.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 40.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -59.80%. The 2022 estimates are for StoneCo Ltd. earnings to decrease by -251.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 29.48% per year.

STNE Dividends

StoneCo Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 14 and November 18.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.37% of StoneCo Ltd. shares while 68.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.96%. There are 68.21% institutions holding the StoneCo Ltd. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 6.30% of the shares, roughly 16.79 million STNE shares worth $153.25 million.

Berkshire Hathaway, Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.01% or 10.7 million shares worth $97.65 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. With 6.01 million shares estimated at $54.85 million under it, the former controlled 2.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund held about 2.00% of the shares, roughly 5.32 million shares worth around $48.59 million.