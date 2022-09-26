Stock Performance Of Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.94 million Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.81. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.62 changing hands around $0.09 or 5.75% at last look, the market valuation stands at $62.00M. PLSE’s current price is a discount, trading about -1417.28% off its 52-week high of $24.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.18, which suggests the last value was 27.16% up since then. When we look at Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 120.26K.

Analysts gave the Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PLSE as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.4.

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) trade information

Instantly PLSE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8400 on Friday, 09/23/22 added 5.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -89.67%, with the 5-day performance at 6.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) is 11.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.6% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PLSE’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -208.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -208.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pulse Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -69.94% over the past 6 months, a 0.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pulse Biosciences Inc. will rise 31.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 48.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $440k. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $460k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Pulse Biosciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -6.20%.

PLSE Dividends

Pulse Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25.

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 60.11% of Pulse Biosciences Inc. shares while 11.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.85%. There are 11.51% institutions holding the Pulse Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.83% of the shares, roughly 0.84 million PLSE shares worth $4.09 million.

Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.75% or 0.82 million shares worth $3.99 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.37 million shares estimated at $1.82 million under it, the former controlled 1.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.64% of the shares, roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $0.93 million.