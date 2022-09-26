Stock Performance And Forecast For Rumble Inc.

In the last trading session, 3.09 million Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.03 changed hands at -$1.22 or -9.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $506.22M. RUM’s last price was a discount, traded about -53.95% off its 52-week high of $18.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.67, which suggests the last value was 19.62% up since then. When we look at Rumble Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.23 million.

Analysts gave the Rumble Inc. (RUM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RUM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) trade information

Instantly RUM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.23 on Friday, 09/23/22 subtracted -9.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.08%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) is 18.64% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RUM’s forecast low is $15.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -24.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -24.69% for it to hit the projected low.

RUM Dividends

Rumble Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)’s Major holders