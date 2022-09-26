Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 2.34 million Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.48 changed hands at -$0.7 or -22.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $40.99M. LITM’s current price is a discount, trading about -642.74% off its 52-week high of $18.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.12, which suggests the last value was 14.52% up since then. When we look at Snow Lake Resources Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.
Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) trade information
Instantly LITM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 23.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.55 on Friday, 09/23/22 subtracted -22.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.79%, with the 5-day performance at 23.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) is 24.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.62 days.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.47% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LITM’s forecast low is $15.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -504.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -504.84% for it to hit the projected low.
Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) estimates and forecasts
The 2022 estimates are for Snow Lake Resources Ltd. earnings to decrease by -203.20%.
LITM Dividends
Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.
Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 56.99% of Snow Lake Resources Ltd. shares while 9.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.86%. There are 9.40% institutions holding the Snow Lake Resources Ltd. stock share, with Murchinson Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 2.74% of the shares, roughly 0.49 million LITM shares worth $1.16 million.
Arosa Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.25% or 0.4 million shares worth $0.95 million as of Jun 29, 2022.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Forum Funds II-Acuitas U.S. Micro Cap Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 2999.0 shares estimated at $7122.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 4113.0 shares worth around $9768.0.