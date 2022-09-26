Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -107.79% Loss

In the latest trading session, 0.55 million Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.25 changing hands around $0.72 or 3.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.61B. SIX’s current price is a discount, trading about -145.4% off its 52-week high of $47.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.12, which suggests the last value was 5.87% up since then. When we look at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.69 million.

Analysts gave the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended SIX as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.77.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) trade information

Instantly SIX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -17.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 23.04 on Friday, 09/23/22 added 3.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.48%, with the 5-day performance at -17.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) is -27.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.52% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SIX’s forecast low is $20.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -107.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -57.08% over the past 6 months, a 17.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will fall -1.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 750.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $587.53 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $293.95 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $587.07 million and $317 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -7.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation earnings to increase by 130.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.23% per year.

SIX Dividends

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 31.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.41% of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares while 99.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.13%. There are 99.70% institutions holding the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock share, with H Partners Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.40% of the shares, roughly 9.47 million SIX shares worth $181.3 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.92% or 9.07 million shares worth $173.63 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.72 million shares estimated at $109.47 million under it, the former controlled 6.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.75% of the shares, roughly 2.28 million shares worth around $43.69 million.