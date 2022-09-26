Should You Invest In Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) In 2022?

In the latest trading session, 1.63 million Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.34. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.08 changing hands around $0.1 or 10.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $263.82M. CENN’s current price is a discount, trading about -1212.04% off its 52-week high of $14.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.95, which suggests the last value was 12.04% up since then. When we look at Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.43 million.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) trade information

Instantly CENN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -17.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1400 on Friday, 09/23/22 added 10.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -81.74%, with the 5-day performance at -17.76% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) is -33.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.38 days.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Cenntro Electric Group Limited earnings to increase by 99.00%.

CENN Dividends

Cenntro Electric Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.29% of Cenntro Electric Group Limited shares while 5.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.22%. There are 5.69% institutions holding the Cenntro Electric Group Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.50% of the shares, roughly 1.32 million CENN shares worth $2.89 million.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.39% or 1.02 million shares worth $2.23 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. With 4.02 million shares estimated at $6.07 million under it, the former controlled 1.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held about 0.71% of the shares, roughly 1.84 million shares worth around $2.79 million.