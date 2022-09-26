Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session, 1.73 million Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.72 changing hands around $0.28 or 2.92% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.50B. HOOD’s current price is a discount, trading about -378.91% off its 52-week high of $46.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.81, which suggests the last value was 29.94% up since then. When we look at Robinhood Markets Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.89 million.

Analysts gave the Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended HOOD as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.31.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

Instantly HOOD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 11.10 on Friday, 09/23/22 added 2.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.85%, with the 5-day performance at -7.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) is 1.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.59% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HOOD’s forecast low is $7.00 with $28.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -188.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 27.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Robinhood Markets Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.16% over the past 6 months, a 82.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Robinhood Markets Inc. will rise 85.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 51.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -24.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $352.5 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Robinhood Markets Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $389.57 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for Robinhood Markets Inc. earnings to increase by 82.10%.

HOOD Dividends

Robinhood Markets Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 03.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.11% of Robinhood Markets Inc. shares while 62.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.35%. There are 62.80% institutions holding the Robinhood Markets Inc. stock share, with Index Venture Associates VI Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.61% of the shares, roughly 72.34 million HOOD shares worth $692.65 million.

Galileo (PTC) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.72% or 58.06 million shares worth $555.96 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 20.27 million shares estimated at $194.06 million under it, the former controlled 2.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.33% of the shares, roughly 17.51 million shares worth around $167.68 million.