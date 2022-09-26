Rigetti Computing Inc. Stock Forecast 2022: Rigetti Computing Inc. Is Weak With -517.98% Downside

In the latest trading session, 0.54 million Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.78 changed hands at -$0.05 or -2.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $227.40M. RGTI’s current price is a discount, trading about -616.29% off its 52-week high of $12.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.76, which suggests the last value was 1.12% up since then. When we look at Rigetti Computing Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 936.28K.

Analysts gave the Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RGTI as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Rigetti Computing Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) trade information

Instantly RGTI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -20.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.1100 on Friday, 09/23/22 subtracted -2.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.22%, with the 5-day performance at -20.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) is -58.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.59% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RGTI’s forecast low is $8.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -517.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -349.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 123.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.65 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Rigetti Computing Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $3.5 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Rigetti Computing Inc. earnings to decrease by -46.40%.

RGTI Dividends

Rigetti Computing Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.00% of Rigetti Computing Inc. shares while 51.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.90%. There are 51.15% institutions holding the Rigetti Computing Inc. stock share, with Deer Management Co. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 18.96% of the shares, roughly 21.58 million RGTI shares worth $135.97 million.

EDBI Pte Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.81% or 4.34 million shares worth $27.34 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. With 0.68 million shares estimated at $2.5 million under it, the former controlled 0.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held about 0.27% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $1.12 million.