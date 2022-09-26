RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 2.23 million RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.85. With the company’s per share price at $0.50 changed hands at -$0.13 or -20.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.36M. RDHL’s last price was a discount, traded about -1200.0% off its 52-week high of $6.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.60, which suggests the last value was -20.0% down since then. When we look at RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.98 million.

Analysts gave the RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RDHL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) trade information

Instantly RDHL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -31.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7027 on Friday, 09/23/22 subtracted -20.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -80.76%, with the 5-day performance at -31.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) is -51.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RDHL’s forecast low is $4.50 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2100.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -800.0% for it to hit the projected low.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the RedHill Biopharma Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -83.05% over the past 6 months, a 60.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will rise 95.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 94.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.5 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $23.19 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $25.02 million and $21.61 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -14.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.70%. The 2022 estimates are for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. earnings to decrease by -0.50%.

RDHL Dividends

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 16 and March 21.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.95% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares while 12.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.54%. There are 12.66% institutions holding the RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stock share, with Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.70% of the shares, roughly 1.95 million RDHL shares worth $4.91 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.98% or 1.05 million shares worth $0.91 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. With 1.06 million shares estimated at $0.92 million under it, the former controlled 2.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held about 0.62% of the shares, roughly 0.33 million shares worth around $0.28 million.