Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Stock Forecast 2022: Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Is Weak With -252.18% Downside

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.79 changed hands at $0.08 or 0.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.85B. RXRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -140.96% off its 52-week high of $26.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.92, which suggests the last value was 54.4% up since then. When we look at Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Analysts gave the Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended RXRX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.37.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information

Instantly RXRX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 11.50 on Friday, 09/23/22 added 0.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.01%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) is -0.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RXRX’s forecast low is $8.00 with $38.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -252.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 25.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 55.48% over the past 6 months, a 8.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -19.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -42.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 336.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.4 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $5.53 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.55 million and $2.53 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 111.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 118.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -177.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.10% per year.

RXRX Dividends

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.84% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 77.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.83%. There are 77.26% institutions holding the Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 13.42% of the shares, roughly 21.98 million RXRX shares worth $157.39 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.09% or 6.71 million shares worth $48.03 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.16 million shares estimated at $34.62 million under it, the former controlled 1.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.84% of the shares, roughly 3.02 million shares worth around $24.58 million.