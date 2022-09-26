Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 4.6 million Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.69. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.88 changing hands around $0.25 or 1.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.85B. PLUG’s current price is a discount, trading about -103.23% off its 52-week high of $46.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.70, which suggests the last value was 44.49% up since then. When we look at Plug Power Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.58 million.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Instantly PLUG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -19.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 27.70 on Friday, 09/23/22 added 1.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.84%, with the 5-day performance at -19.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is -17.77% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 65.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.38 days.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Plug Power Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.48% over the past 6 months, a -20.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Plug Power Inc. will fall -11.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 81.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $164.76 million. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Plug Power Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $276.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $126.3 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Plug Power Inc. earnings to increase by 51.00%.

PLUG Dividends

Plug Power Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.39% of Plug Power Inc. shares while 55.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.52%. There are 55.13% institutions holding the Plug Power Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.73% of the shares, roughly 50.5 million PLUG shares worth $1.44 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.58% or 49.58 million shares worth $1.42 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 16.66 million shares estimated at $476.62 million under it, the former controlled 2.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.26% of the shares, roughly 13.09 million shares worth around $374.39 million.