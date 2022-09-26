Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE: PR): Don’t Ditch PR Stock In 2022

In the latest trading session, 1.96 million Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.36 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.84B. PR’s current price is a discount, trading about -52.52% off its 52-week high of $9.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.08, which suggests the last value was 20.13% up since then. When we look at Permian Resources Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.29 million.

Analysts gave the Permian Resources Corporation (PR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended PR as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

With action -18.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The weekly highs of 7.54 on Friday. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.35%, with the 5-day performance at -18.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) is -21.48% down.

Data shows that the Permian Resources Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.72% over the past 6 months, a 194.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 34.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Permian Resources Corporation earnings to increase by 118.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.00% per year.

Permian Resources Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

