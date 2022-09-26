Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 2.05 million Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.01 changed hands at -$0.19 or -8.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.49B. PGY’s last price was a discount, traded about -1616.42% off its 52-week high of $34.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.00, which suggests the last value was 0.5% up since then. When we look at Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.88 million.

Analysts gave the Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PGY as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

Instantly PGY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -74.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.17 on Friday, 09/23/22 subtracted -8.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -79.76%, with the 5-day performance at -74.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) is -86.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PGY’s forecast low is $12.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -497.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -497.01% for it to hit the projected low.

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares while 22.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.76%.