Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.17 million Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $17.04 changed hands at -$1.01 or -5.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.59B. MNTK’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.95% off its 52-week high of $20.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.78, which suggests the last value was 48.47% up since then. When we look at Montauk Renewables Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 523.45K.

Analysts gave the Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MNTK as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Montauk Renewables Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) trade information

Instantly MNTK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 18.77 on Friday, 09/23/22 subtracted -5.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 66.24%, with the 5-day performance at -7.44% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) is -6.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.75, meaning bulls need a downside of -33.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MNTK’s forecast low is $8.00 with $17.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 53.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Montauk Renewables Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 45.02% over the past 6 months, a 4,100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Montauk Renewables Inc. will rise 533.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 83.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $50.7 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Montauk Renewables Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $59.8 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Montauk Renewables Inc. earnings to decrease by -198.10%.

MNTK Dividends

Montauk Renewables Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 04.

Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 71.60% of Montauk Renewables Inc. shares while 14.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.07%. There are 14.51% institutions holding the Montauk Renewables Inc. stock share, with Baader Bank Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.53% of the shares, roughly 5.07 million MNTK shares worth $56.83 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.87% or 2.69 million shares worth $30.15 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.76 million shares estimated at $19.77 million under it, the former controlled 1.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.01% of the shares, roughly 1.45 million shares worth around $14.57 million.