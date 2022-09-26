Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.46 million Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.09 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.45M. MF’s last price was a discount, traded about -6011.11% off its 52-week high of $5.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.09. When we look at Missfresh Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.36 million.
Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) trade information
Instantly MF was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -20.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1077 on Friday, 09/23/22 subtracted -0.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -98.28%, with the 5-day performance at -20.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) is -34.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.
Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now
While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.
Sign up here to get your free report now. .
Sponsored
Missfresh Limited (MF) estimates and forecasts
Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $296.67 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Missfresh Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $318.36 million.
The 2022 estimates are for Missfresh Limited earnings to increase by 37.70%.
MF Dividends
Missfresh Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 12.
Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.94% of Missfresh Limited shares while 5.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.09%. There are 5.04% institutions holding the Missfresh Limited stock share, with Genesis Fortune Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 3.81% of the shares, roughly 7.87 million MF shares worth $0.68 million.
Davis Selected Advisers, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.99% or 6.17 million shares worth $0.53 million as of Mar 30, 2022.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Davis Global Fund and Davis New York Venture Fund, Inc.-Davis International Fund. With 3.5 million shares estimated at $0.3 million under it, the former controlled 1.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Davis New York Venture Fund, Inc.-Davis International Fund held about 0.52% of the shares, roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $92013.0.