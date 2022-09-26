Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.46 million Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.09 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.45M. MF’s last price was a discount, traded about -6011.11% off its 52-week high of $5.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.09. When we look at Missfresh Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.36 million.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) trade information

Instantly MF was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -20.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1077 on Friday, 09/23/22 subtracted -0.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -98.28%, with the 5-day performance at -20.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) is -34.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.

Missfresh Limited (MF) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $296.67 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Missfresh Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $318.36 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Missfresh Limited earnings to increase by 37.70%.

MF Dividends

Missfresh Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 12.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.94% of Missfresh Limited shares while 5.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.09%. There are 5.04% institutions holding the Missfresh Limited stock share, with Genesis Fortune Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 3.81% of the shares, roughly 7.87 million MF shares worth $0.68 million.

Davis Selected Advisers, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.99% or 6.17 million shares worth $0.53 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Davis Global Fund and Davis New York Venture Fund, Inc.-Davis International Fund. With 3.5 million shares estimated at $0.3 million under it, the former controlled 1.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Davis New York Venture Fund, Inc.-Davis International Fund held about 0.52% of the shares, roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $92013.0.