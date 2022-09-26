Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.24 million Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.56. With the company’s per share price at $0.67 changed hands at -$0.05 or -6.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $259.72M. MMAT’s last price was a discount, traded about -877.61% off its 52-week high of $6.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.68, which suggests the last value was -1.49% down since then. When we look at Meta Materials Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.12 million.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) trade information

Instantly MMAT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8300 on Friday, 09/23/22 subtracted -6.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -72.69%, with the 5-day performance at -17.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) is -24.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.82 days.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Meta Materials Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -65.19% over the past 6 months, a 41.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 225.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.08 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Meta Materials Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $3.56 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $624k and $573k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 393.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 521.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Meta Materials Inc. earnings to decrease by -38.70%.

MMAT Dividends

Meta Materials Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.94% of Meta Materials Inc. shares while 17.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.55%. There are 17.67% institutions holding the Meta Materials Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.68% of the shares, roughly 24.11 million MMAT shares worth $40.27 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.89% or 14.03 million shares worth $23.42 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 9.71 million shares estimated at $10.01 million under it, the former controlled 2.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.87% of the shares, roughly 3.12 million shares worth around $5.22 million.