Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE)

In the last trading session, 1.17 million Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.80. With the company’s per share price at $5.81 changed hands at -$0.7 or -10.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $417.68M. AZRE’s last price was a discount, traded about -335.46% off its 52-week high of $25.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.26, which suggests the last value was 43.89% up since then. When we look at Azure Power Global Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 764.02K.

Analysts gave the Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AZRE as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Azure Power Global Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) trade information

Instantly AZRE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.72 on Friday, 09/23/22 subtracted -10.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.99%, with the 5-day performance at -2.68% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) is -46.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -16.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AZRE’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 13.94% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Azure Power Global Limited will fall -7.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 45.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $71.52 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Azure Power Global Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $79.94 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $58.4 million and $56.56 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 41.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Azure Power Global Limited earnings to decrease by -66.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.30% per year.

AZRE Dividends

Azure Power Global Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 12.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.06% of Azure Power Global Limited shares while 103.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.97%. There are 103.90% institutions holding the Azure Power Global Limited stock share, with Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 70.88% of the shares, roughly 34.26 million AZRE shares worth $570.07 million.

OMERS Administration Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 28.47% or 13.76 million shares worth $228.96 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. With 1.22 million shares estimated at $13.91 million under it, the former controlled 2.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held about 2.31% of the shares, roughly 1.12 million shares worth around $12.72 million.