Let’s Jump Into The Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 6.44 million Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.70. With the company’s per share price at $2.78 changed hands at -$0.22 or -7.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $842.59M. CDE’s last price was a discount, traded about -174.82% off its 52-week high of $7.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.54, which suggests the last value was 8.63% up since then. When we look at Coeur Mining Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.85 million.

Analysts gave the Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended CDE as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Coeur Mining Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Instantly CDE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.38 on Friday, 09/23/22 subtracted -7.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.84%, with the 5-day performance at -2.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) is -8.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.61, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CDE’s forecast low is $3.15 with $6.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -124.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -13.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coeur Mining Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.96% over the past 6 months, a -1,800.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -15.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $202.73 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Coeur Mining Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $216.4 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Coeur Mining Inc. earnings to decrease by -218.60%.

CDE Dividends

Coeur Mining Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 02.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.54% of Coeur Mining Inc. shares while 73.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.15%. There are 73.99% institutions holding the Coeur Mining Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.90% of the shares, roughly 27.79 million CDE shares worth $123.68 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.52% or 23.91 million shares worth $106.41 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF. With 15.16 million shares estimated at $46.09 million under it, the former controlled 5.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF held about 5.30% of the shares, roughly 14.88 million shares worth around $45.22 million.