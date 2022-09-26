Let’s Jump Into The Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.39 million Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s per share price at $13.83 changed hands at -$1.58 or -10.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $421.40M. AEHR’s last price was a discount, traded about -95.88% off its 52-week high of $27.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.71, which suggests the last value was 51.48% up since then. When we look at Aehr Test Systems’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) trade information

Instantly AEHR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.57 on Friday, 09/23/22 subtracted -10.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.80%, with the 5-day performance at -11.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is -16.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.18 days.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aehr Test Systems will rise 150.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.52 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Aehr Test Systems’s revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2022 will be $13.63 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Aehr Test Systems earnings to increase by 493.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

AEHR Dividends

Aehr Test Systems is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 06.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.45% of Aehr Test Systems shares while 32.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.06%. There are 32.65% institutions holding the Aehr Test Systems stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 6.02% of the shares, roughly 1.65 million AEHR shares worth $22.78 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.93% or 1.35 million shares worth $18.63 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. With 0.68 million shares estimated at $9.44 million under it, the former controlled 2.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund held about 2.22% of the shares, roughly 0.61 million shares worth around $8.39 million.