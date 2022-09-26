Let’s Dive Into The Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DRUG) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.09 million Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.23 changed hands at -$0.11 or -8.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.89M. DRUG’s last price was a discount, traded about -627.64% off its 52-week high of $8.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.75, which suggests the last value was 39.02% up since then. When we look at Bright Minds Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.00 million.

Analysts gave the Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DRUG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bright Minds Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) trade information

Instantly DRUG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5700 on Friday, 09/23/22 subtracted -8.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.20%, with the 5-day performance at -18.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) is -37.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 32920.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.09, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DRUG’s forecast low is $9.09 with $9.09 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -639.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -639.02% for it to hit the projected low.

DRUG Dividends

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.91% of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. shares while 8.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.44%. There are 8.73% institutions holding the Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. stock share, with AdvisorShares Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.74% of the shares, roughly 0.21 million DRUG shares worth $0.31 million.

Ikarian Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.89% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.16 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

With 0.29 million shares estimated at $0.23 million under it, the former controlled 2.44% of total outstanding shares.