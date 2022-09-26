Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.15 million Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s per share price at $0.17 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.85M. JAGX’s last price was a discount, traded about -1464.71% off its 52-week high of $2.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 5.88% up since then. When we look at Jaguar Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.70 million.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Instantly JAGX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -24.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2138 on Friday, 09/23/22 added 0.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -83.98%, with the 5-day performance at -24.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) is -29.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.03 days.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Jaguar Health Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -70.57% over the past 6 months, a 43.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Jaguar Health Inc. will rise 70.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 96.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 467.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Jaguar Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $15 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.63 million and $2.08 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 52.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 621.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for Jaguar Health Inc. earnings to increase by 60.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.00% per year.

JAGX Dividends

Jaguar Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 15 and November 21.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.71% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares while 5.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.62%. There are 5.25% institutions holding the Jaguar Health Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 1.85% of the shares, roughly 2.21 million JAGX shares worth $0.37 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.99% or 1.19 million shares worth $0.2 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.57 million shares estimated at $0.26 million under it, the former controlled 1.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.49% of the shares, roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $97938.0.