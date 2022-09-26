iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session, 11.74 million iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.27 changing hands around $0.21 or 9.96% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.99M. ISPC’s current price is a discount, trading about -1176.65% off its 52-week high of $28.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.51, which suggests the last value was 33.48% up since then. When we look at iSpecimen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 147.05K.

Analysts gave the iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ISPC as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. iSpecimen Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.27.

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) trade information

Instantly ISPC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.58 on Friday, 09/23/22 added 9.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -73.62%, with the 5-day performance at 4.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) is -9.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 46700.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.14% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ISPC’s forecast low is $4.25 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -516.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -87.22% for it to hit the projected low.

iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.87 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that iSpecimen Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $2.86 million.

The 2022 estimates are for iSpecimen Inc. earnings to decrease by -43.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

ISPC Dividends

iSpecimen Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.46% of iSpecimen Inc. shares while 4.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.36%. There are 4.42% institutions holding the iSpecimen Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.80% of the shares, roughly 71175.0 ISPC shares worth $0.38 million.

Bleichroeder LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.74% or 65834.0 shares worth $0.35 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 40000.0 shares estimated at $87200.0 under it, the former controlled 0.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.41% of the shares, roughly 36086.0 shares worth around $0.19 million.