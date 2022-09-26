Is Heliogen Inc.’s (NYSE: HLGN) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the latest trading session, 4.32 million Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.63 changing hands around $0.25 or 18.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $409.29M. HLGN’s current price is a discount, trading about -903.07% off its 52-week high of $16.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.29, which suggests the last value was 20.86% up since then. When we look at Heliogen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.78 million.

Analysts gave the Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HLGN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Heliogen Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) trade information

Instantly HLGN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -37.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.1500 on Friday, 09/23/22 added 18.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -91.11%, with the 5-day performance at -37.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) is -48.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.42% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HLGN’s forecast low is $5.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1065.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -206.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 200.50% up from the last financial year.

The 2022 estimates are for Heliogen Inc. earnings to increase by 90.70%.

HLGN Dividends

Heliogen Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.22% of Heliogen Inc. shares while 45.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.59%. There are 45.31% institutions holding the Heliogen Inc. stock share, with Prime Movers Lab, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.06% of the shares, roughly 26.6 million HLGN shares worth $139.91 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.43% or 6.48 million shares worth $34.07 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. With 5.8 million shares estimated at $30.51 million under it, the former controlled 3.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held about 2.99% of the shares, roughly 5.65 million shares worth around $11.92 million.