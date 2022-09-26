Is Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: GSUN) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 1.35 million Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $52.89 changed hands at $25.35 or 92.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $955.19M. GSUN’s last price was a discount, traded about -79.62% off its 52-week high of $95.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.41, which suggests the last value was 74.65% up since then. When we look at Golden Sun Education Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 238.52K.
Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) trade information
Instantly GSUN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 76.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 95.00 on Friday, 09/23/22 added 92.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 224.48%, with the 5-day performance at 76.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) is 95.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 43880.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.27 days.
Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now
While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.
Sign up here to get your free report now. .
Sponsored
GSUN Dividends
Golden Sun Education Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.
Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.84% of Golden Sun Education Group Limited shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%.