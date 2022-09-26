Investing In Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 1.11 million Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.61. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.47 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $41.11M. RUBY’s current price is a discount, trading about -4046.81% off its 52-week high of $19.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.44, which suggests the last value was 6.38% up since then. When we look at Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.38 million.

Analysts gave the Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended RUBY as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.4.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) trade information

Instantly RUBY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -15.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5743 on Friday, 09/23/22 subtracted -1.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -95.01%, with the 5-day performance at -15.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) is -35.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.32% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RUBY’s forecast low is $1.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -538.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -112.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rubius Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -90.45% over the past 6 months, a 16.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. will rise 27.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.40% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -7.40%.

RUBY Dividends

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 11.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.52% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares while 87.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.30%. There are 87.21% institutions holding the Rubius Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 42.62% of the shares, roughly 38.51 million RUBY shares worth $18.55 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.97% or 13.53 million shares worth $6.52 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Smallcap World Fund. With 4.55 million shares estimated at $2.19 million under it, the former controlled 5.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 2.49% of the shares, roughly 2.25 million shares worth around $1.09 million.