Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.76 million Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.19. With the company’s per share price at $0.68 changed hands at $0.04 or 5.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.50M. IMTE’s last price was a discount, traded about -5558.82% off its 52-week high of $38.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.56, which suggests the last value was 17.65% up since then. When we look at Integrated Media Technology Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.01 million.
Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) trade information
Instantly IMTE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -61.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0799 on Friday, 09/23/22 added 5.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -84.79%, with the 5-day performance at -61.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) is -51.77% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.
Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Integrated Media Technology Limited earnings to increase by 70.10%.
IMTE Dividends
Integrated Media Technology Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.
Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.78% of Integrated Media Technology Limited shares while 0.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.20%. There are 0.17% institutions holding the Integrated Media Technology Limited stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.08% of the shares, roughly 11586.0 IMTE shares worth $0.36 million.
Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 6958.0 shares worth $0.22 million as of Mar 30, 2022.
With 3824.0 shares estimated at $33115.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.