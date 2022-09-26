Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 4.74 million Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s per share price at $1.71 changed hands at -$0.06 or -3.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $441.40M. INO’s last price was a discount, traded about -370.18% off its 52-week high of $8.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.38, which suggests the last value was 19.3% up since then. When we look at Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.94 million.

Analysts gave the Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended INO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.31.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) trade information

Instantly INO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.40%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.9500 on Friday, 09/23/22 subtracted -3.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.73%, with the 5-day performance at -11.40% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) is -32.68% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 43.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.4 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.52% over the past 6 months, a 4.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 20.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $520k. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $530k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $273k and $970k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 90.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -45.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -35.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 45.80% per year.

INO Dividends

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.66% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 41.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.03%. There are 41.34% institutions holding the Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.16% of the shares, roughly 23.27 million INO shares worth $83.53 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.88% or 18.05 million shares worth $64.79 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 27.31 million shares estimated at $47.25 million under it, the former controlled 11.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.71% of the shares, roughly 6.21 million shares worth around $22.3 million.