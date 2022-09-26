How Will NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the latest trading session, 12.65 million NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.97. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.36 changing hands around $0.72 or 4.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $30.65B. NIO’s current price is a discount, trading about -141.12% off its 52-week high of $44.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.67, which suggests the last value was 36.44% up since then. When we look at NIO Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 52.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 45.34 million.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Instantly NIO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 20.95 on Friday, 09/23/22 added 4.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.32%, with the 5-day performance at -12.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is -6.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 60.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.63 days.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NIO Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.75% over the past 6 months, a 23.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NIO Inc. will rise 46.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 65.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 52.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.01 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that NIO Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $3.35 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.47 billion and $1.48 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 36.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 126.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -14.40%. The 2022 estimates are for NIO Inc. earnings to decrease by -41.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.15% per year.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 11.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.47% of NIO Inc. shares while 37.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.45%. There are 37.28% institutions holding the NIO Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 6.36% of the shares, roughly 96.73 million NIO shares worth $1.76 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.03% or 61.34 million shares worth $1.12 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 30.56 million shares estimated at $557.21 million under it, the former controlled 2.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.21% of the shares, roughly 18.35 million shares worth around $334.52 million.