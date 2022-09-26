Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO) Disappoints Wall Street With -1.68% Stock Price Drop

In the last trading session, 2.57 million Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.79 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $457.67M. HIPO’s last price was a discount, traded about -544.3% off its 52-week high of $5.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.73, which suggests the last value was 7.59% up since then. When we look at Hippo Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.93 million.

Analysts gave the Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HIPO as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hippo Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) trade information

Instantly HIPO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9081 on Friday, 09/23/22 subtracted -1.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -72.20%, with the 5-day performance at -10.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) is -11.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.27, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HIPO’s forecast low is $2.06 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -406.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -160.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hippo Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -63.75% over the past 6 months, a 63.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hippo Holdings Inc. will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -9.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $31.69 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Hippo Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $34.12 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $21.3 million and $32.1 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 48.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Hippo Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -442.80%.

HIPO Dividends

Hippo Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 11.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.54% of Hippo Holdings Inc. shares while 48.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.72%. There are 48.43% institutions holding the Hippo Holdings Inc. stock share, with Bond Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 5.24% of the shares, roughly 30.0 million HIPO shares worth $23.6 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.24% or 18.56 million shares worth $14.6 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 9.25 million shares estimated at $7.27 million under it, the former controlled 1.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.89% of the shares, roughly 5.08 million shares worth around $4.0 million.