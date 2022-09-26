Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session, 0.66 million Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.52 changed hands at -$0.13 or -3.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $684.30M. GOL’s current price is a discount, trading about -137.78% off its 52-week high of $8.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.74, which suggests the last value was 22.16% up since then. When we look at Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.10 million.

Analysts gave the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended GOL as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.56.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) trade information

Instantly GOL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.18 on Friday, 09/23/22 subtracted -3.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.64%, with the 5-day performance at -4.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) is -18.34% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.03, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.63% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GOL’s forecast low is $2.73 with $11.88 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -237.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.82% over the past 6 months, a 60.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. will fall -191.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 87.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 113.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $604.93 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $867.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $194.19 million and $366.18 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 211.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 136.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -57.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. earnings to decrease by -13.70%.

GOL Dividends

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares while 11.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.10%. There are 11.10% institutions holding the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stock share, with U.S. Global Investors, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.58% of the shares, roughly 2.66 million GOL shares worth $19.17 million.

Capital Group International, Inc./CA/ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.69% or 1.17 million shares worth $8.4 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and New World Fund, Inc. With 2.66 million shares estimated at $19.17 million under it, the former controlled 1.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held about 0.56% of the shares, roughly 0.94 million shares worth around $3.22 million.