Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) Shares Are Down -34.16% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 1.09 million Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.91 changed hands at $0.48 or 19.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $57.91M. EVAX’s last price was a discount, traded about -760.48% off its 52-week high of $25.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.51, which suggests the last value was 48.11% up since then. When we look at Evaxion Biotech A/S’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 763.79K.

Analysts gave the Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EVAX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Evaxion Biotech A/S’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) trade information

Instantly EVAX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 41.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.52 on Friday, 09/23/22 added 19.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.16%, with the 5-day performance at 41.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) is 14.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.35 days.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Evaxion Biotech A/S share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.20% over the past 6 months, a 14.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Evaxion Biotech A/S will rise 16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -22.20% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Evaxion Biotech A/S earnings to decrease by -58.80%.

EVAX Dividends

Evaxion Biotech A/S is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 04 and April 08.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.84% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares while 2.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.04%. There are 2.88% institutions holding the Evaxion Biotech A/S stock share, with Luminus Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.83% of the shares, roughly 0.42 million EVAX shares worth $1.29 million.

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.73% or 0.17 million shares worth $0.51 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 7020.0 shares estimated at $21270.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 2428.0 shares worth around $4758.0.